No seat for 3-time MLAs: CPI to keep 3 Kerala ministers, senior leaders out of poll fray

The CPI will not grant exemption to leaders who have won three consecutive elections to try their luck in the coming assembly polls.

As a result ministers P Thilothaman, V S Sunil Kumar and K Raju may not find a place in party's candidate list.

Besides, senior leaders like C Divakaran, Mullakara Ratnakaran and E S Bijimol will also have to stay out of electoral contest this time.

According to CPI norm a candidate is allowed a maximum of two consecutive terms as MLA. In last elections these leaders were given relaxation following requests from the respective district councils and allowed to contest for the third time.

The CPI leadership has come to an understanding that any relaxation which watersdown the the candidate selection norm, should not be encouraged this time.

The central leadership's nod was also taken in this connection at the recent national executive committee and national council meetings held in Hyderabad. With the party sticking to the norm three of the four ministers of CPI are likely to be out of the fray.

The opinion that two consecutive terms MLAs should be avoided has also gained strength in the party leadership. Minister E Chandrashekharan, deputy speaker V Sasi, Geetha Gopi, E K Vijayan, Chittayam Gopakumar and G S Jayalal have completed two consecutive terms. A third term for these leaders will be taken up for consideration in the party only if the district leadership says that their presence in the electoral fray is vital for retaining the seat.

With many leaders having been given third consecutive term in last elections, the party does not want to shut it's doors completely on the two term MLAs in the ensuing elections.

On the other hand the only possibility for three term MLAs to contest again will arise if the party decides to field them for capturing the sitting seats of UDF.

However it will depend on the individual leaders whether they would be take the risk of contesting in UDF strongholds.

The general guidelines for selection of candidates would be finalised at the state executive and state council meetings being held from February 10 to 13.

Subsequently the state leadership will ask it's district units to submit a panel of three probable candidates for each constituency.

The next state council meeting will finalise the candidates based on the panel submitted by the district leadership.

The local body election results will also be evaluated at the meetings beginning from Wednesday.

This is the first time in last one year that CPI leadership will be physically present at the state council meeting.