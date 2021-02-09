Kerala all set to introduce e-ration cards

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is all set to introduce e-ration cards with Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman launching the project on February 12. When the project is implemented, ration card owners can take a printout of their ration card to purchase items.

After the online applications for ration cards are cleared by the Taluk Supply Officer, the e-ration cards would be available in PDF format in Akshaya or Citizen login. The password for opening the PDF document will be sent to the mobile number linked to the ration card. The e-ration card can be printed and used similar to e-Aadhaar.

The project is implemented with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). Applications can be submitted through Akshaya or Citizen login on the website civilsupplieskerala.gov.in. The required fees could be paid using the e-treasury facility.

Bus number/name mandatory on ticket

Meanwhile, the Transport Commissioner of Kerala has issued a directive to print either the registration number or name on tickets of private buses. This is intended to help passengers trace the bus in case they leave some belongings behind in the vehicle after a journey or for other purposes. The directive follows widespread complaints in this regard.