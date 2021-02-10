CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches Knowledge Mission

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of helping the educated youth upskill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched the Kerala Knowledge Mission which aims to transform the state to a knowledge economy.

At an event held at Mascot Hotel here, Vijayan said the mission will promote innovative ideas, coordinate knowledge initiatives and equip young people with updated skills.

"At the heart of the initiative is a comprehensive digital platform for educated youngsters which help them upskill, enhance knowledge and empower to face the challenges of ever-changing job market," he said.

The chief minister said this digital platform will create a great opportunity for those who took a break from work and jobless to connect with global employers.

"They can upskill and earn more knowledge preferred by the employers.This will create at least three lakh jobs in a year and Kerala government also provide benefits such as insurance and loan assistance for the entrepreneurs through this platform," Vijayan said.

Job aspirants and educated unemployed youth can register at HYPERLINK "http://www.knowledgemission.kerala. gov.in" "www.knowledgemission.kerala.gov.in" which will act as digital workforce management system.

The 'first of its kind' massive digital platform is expected to create 20 lakh jobs in next five years by connecting trained youth with global job market and leading private sector enterprises.

Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), a strategic thinktank and advisory body set up by the state government, is spearheading the mission.

The digital platform was developed in collaboration with the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (formerly IIITM-K).

The digital platform will provide timely and professional training in diverse and most demanding areas such as data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, full stack development, cyber security, digital content creation, media, synthetic biology, genetic engineering, and agricultural consulting.

Trained and educated youth can register to the portal after meeting the criteria.

It will also provide job training to unemployed educated youth on the basis of their skills and demands from companies.

The project is also supported by Kerala Startup Mission and ICT Academy.