Kerala to see first Carbon Neutral event at ICGE-II

Kozhikode: Conforming to the global sustainable development agenda, the three-day International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE) here from February 11, will be the state's first fully Carbon Neutral event.



The Gender Park, under the state's Department of Women and Child Development, is organising the second edition of ICGE in association with UN Women.

Speakers and participants from across the world will take part in the event at the Gender Park campus in Kozhikode, abiding by the COVID-19 safety protocol.

The department has decided to bring Sustainability as the core theme of the entire event, at a time when climate change is disrupting the economies and lives across continents.

"The event will be evaluated and verified as the First Carbon Neutral Event in Kerala to enhance the awareness and capacity building activities in line with State Action Plans for Climate Change," said Dr P T M Sunish, CEO, Gender Park.

The mandates of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement implementation of climate actions by governments through Nationally Determined Contributions were also taken into serious consideration.

For this, the Gender Park has taken on board Kerala-based energy and carbon consulting startup Vydyuthi Energy Services, which recently was recognized by the UN Women for becoming one of the first startups from the state supporting gender equality.

The startups commitment towards having more than 50 per cent of its team members as women have paved its way for this recognition.

Carbon neutrality of ICGE II will be achieved following the PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard that set out the requirements for conducting and demonstrating carbon neutrality allowing the event to improve environmental credentials with accuracy and transparency.

The Gender Park also aims to become the First Carbon Neutral Campus in Kerala in the coming years, where VES will support the department in creating and achieving the neutrality targets.

The park aims to become a role model in supporting the state in its journey towards creating a #CarbonNeutralKerala.

The conclave, which has 'Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment' as its theme, will be attended by policymakers, academics, professionals and domain experts from across the globe.

The event will also brainstorm the crucial linkages between entrepreneurship, economic growth and poverty alleviation, which are in tune with the UNs 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).