Two children locked, tortured in Malappuram; father, stepmother arrested

Malappuram: Two children, a 10-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were allegedly being tortured and denied food by their parents in Mampad near Nilambur town in Malappuram district of Kerala.

The father and stepmother of the two children have been arrested on Wednesday.

The father hails from Viruthambalam in Tamil Nadu and their biological mother had died a few months ago, the police said.

The children have been admitted to the Nilambur district hospital for treatment of fatigue for want of food.

Sources in the Child Welfare Committee said the children were apparently injured and weak due to isolation in a closed room without food.

The children were locked up in the room whenever the accused went out for casual work, they said.

This came to light after a woman informed the police.

A case has been registered against the father and stepmother under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, among other charges, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)