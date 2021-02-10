Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two children locked, tortured in Malappuram; father, stepmother arrested

Two children tortured in Malappuram
TV grab showing officials rescuing the two children.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Two children, a 10-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were allegedly being tortured and denied food by their parents in Mampad near Nilambur town in Malappuram district of Kerala.

The father and stepmother of the two children have been arrested on Wednesday.

The father hails from Viruthambalam in Tamil Nadu and their biological mother had died a few months ago, the police said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The children have been admitted to the Nilambur district hospital for treatment of fatigue for want of food.

Sources in the Child Welfare Committee said the children were apparently injured and weak due to isolation in a closed room without food.

The children were locked up in the room whenever the accused went out for casual work, they said.

This came to light after a woman informed the police.

A case has been registered against the father and stepmother under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, among other charges, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.