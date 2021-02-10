Fashion Gold scam: MC Kamaruddin, MLA, to be freed; gets bail in 6 more case

Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin, arrested in a multi-crore investment scam, was granted bail in six more cases on Wednesday. Kamaruddin, who has been lodged in the Kannur Central Prison under remand custody for the past three months, will now walk out of jail.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader was granted bail by the First Class Magistrate Court in Hosdurg in Kasaragod district of Kerala. Kamaruddin had requested the court to grant him bail considering his ill-health.

As many as 148 cases have been registered against the MLA in Kasaragod and Kannur districts on complaints from investors, mostly IUML workers. Out of this, he had secured bail in 142 cases earlier.

Kamaruddin was arrested on November 7 last year for allegedly cheating several people who invested in Fashion Gold, a jewellery chain established with public investment in 2006, run by him in Kasaragod district.

The special investigation team, which was constituted to probe the cases registered against him, arrested the MLA at the SP office where he was being questioned.

The police had earlier registered a case against the Majeshwar MLA and T K Pookoiya Thangal of IUML, a major ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, suspecting a multi-crore fraud. The case, registered after over two dozen complaints were received in the Chendera and the Kasaragod police stations, were handed over to the State Crime Branch.

Kamaruddin has maintained that his arrest was "politically motivated."