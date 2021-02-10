Mani C Kappan likely to be UDF candidate in Pala, decision soon

Delhi: Mani C Kappan, MLA, has decided to part ways with the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala. The Pala legislator is likely to contest as a candidate of the United Democratic Front in the Kerala Assembly Election from the same constituency.

An announcement in this regard is expected shortly after his meeting with NCP national leader Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Wednesday.

Kappan, 64, is likely to contest on the Congress poll symbol 'Hand', sources claim.

Latest reports indicate the Nationalist Congress Party is set for a split in Kerala as its Kottayam and Alappuzha district committees are backing Kappan.

The planter-turned-film producer-turned politician took the drastic move in protest against the LDF's likely move to allot the Pala constituency to Kerala Congress (Mani) faction led by Jose K Mani.

Kappan had held talks with Congress leaders over the weekend.