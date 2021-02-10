Travancore Titanium's glass furnace pipe bursts, oil spreads far into the sea

The post midnight burst of the glass furnace pipe of Travancore Titanium Products at Kochuveli has led to the spread of furnace oil some two to three kilometres into the sea along the Vettucaud-Shanghumugham stretch in Thiruvananthapuram. The extent of the spread into the sea is being assessed by the Coast Guard.

The initial understanding is that fishing would be impossible for at least a month. The fishermen community has already asked for compensation.

A sea turtle trudging through the black sediments of the furnace oil deposited along the beach. Photo: Manorama

The TTP management has officially stated that the leak has been sealed. However, locals Onmanorama talked to said that a black tar like liquid could still be seen seeping from the company into the sea. Black sediments of the furnace oil, deposited back by the waves, could be seen along long stretches of the shore behind the TTP like black wave marks.

Pollution Control Board has directed the TTP to remove on a war footing the sand and oil deposits that the waves have thrown back to the shore. Top PCB officials said the natural action of the waves pushing the spilled oil back to the shore would act as an automatic cleansing mechanism.

Black sediments of the furnace oil, deposited back by the waves, could be seen along long stretches of the shore behind the TTP like black wave marks. Photo: Manorama

The plan is to gather the oil sediments and store it in a place from where it would not leach back into the sand. However, it is still not clear to what extent the oil has spread.

Locals Onmanorama talked to said they had experienced an intense smell in the night. "Early morning, we found dead fishes scattered along the shore. A dead tortoise was also seen along the beach, in between the Vettucaud Church and the TTP," Shaji, a local resident and an office-bearer of the Vettucaud Church said.