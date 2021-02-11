Adityanath, Scindia, Shah to hit the road along with Surendran to spearhead BJP campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Securing power in Kerala is one of the unfulfilled goals of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recent poll statistics suggests it is not an improbable task any longer as the party has managed to get significantly large number of votes in at least one-fourth of the 140 assembly seats. To give the much-needed push to the party efforts to increase its vote share substantially and win as many seats as possible top national leaders, including the trio of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, would be part of the campaigning for the soon-to-be-held Kerala Assembly Election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would attend the state-wide rally of Kerala BJP President K Surendran. They won't be making just token appearance, but would be part of the rally for a few days.

Adityanath is set to inaugurate the rally on February 21. He will accompany Surendran in the rally for some days. The rally inauguration was postponed by a day to suit the schedule of the monk politician known for his fiery speeches.

Amit Shah is set to visit as Adityanath returns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could attend the public rally to be held in the Kerala capital to mark the culmination of Surendran's rally, named Vijay Yathra. His attendance is yet to be finalised.

Even Jyotiraditya Scindia, the ex-Congress man, too could be arriving for the campaigning. He too is likely to hit the road with Surendran for a few days.

Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Smriti Irani are also expected.

The state leadership had earlier conveyed to the party national leadership the names of central leaders preferred for campaigning in the state.

Kerala state election is likely to be held in April.