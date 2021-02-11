Bail of Saritha Nair, Biju Radhakrishnan cancelled in a solar case

A court in Kozhikode has cancelled the bail granted to three accused in a case relating to the sensational solar scam. The bail of Saritha S Nair, Biju Radhakrishnan and their former driver Manilal was cancelled on Thursday.

The court has ordered that the accused should be arrested and presented before it if they don't appear before the court before February 25.

The case is that the accused defrauded Rs 42.7 lakh from the complainant, Kozhikode native Abdul Majeed, on the promise of installing solar panels at his house and office.

The court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the case, dating back to 2013, on Thursday. However, both Saritha and Biju did not appear before the court citing health issues.

Biju and Saritha are the first and second accused respectively, while Manilal was made the third accused for allegedly forging some documents for them.

The trial began on January 25, 2016 and completed in October 2018. A total of 36 witnesses were tried.