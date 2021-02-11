Rahul, Priyanka advocates of soft Hindutva: CPI(M) leader A Vijayaraghavan

Thiruvananthapuram: LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were "advocates of soft Hindutva" and embrace religious symbols in their political activities.

Vijayaraghavan said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was raising "baseless allegations" against the Left Front and the government, accusing it of joining hands with the BJP to create issues in the state.

"If we follow the press meets and statements issued by the UDF leaders, it is clear that they are silent on the BJP," the CPI(M) Kerala state secretary in-charge said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

"The approach of the UDF shows that it has a soft stand on BJP. This is in tune with the central leadership of the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are advocates of soft Hindutva," Vijayaraghavan said.

"They embrace religious symbols in their political activities. They are unable to fight the communal agenda of the BJP that is being implemented in the country," he added.

The Left leader pointed out that Rahul Gandhi began his election campaign in Rajasthan and Gujarat after taking part in rituals and Priyanka Gandhi was "competing with the BJP by using the symbols of BJP".

Vijayaraghavan said the state leadership of the Congress was following the footsteps of their central leaders and were spreading "false news" against the state government, which he said had massive support of the people.

"Currently, the petrol prices have reached Rs 90 and nowhere in the world the fuel prices are this expensive," he said. "Even in the Indian subcontinent, other countries are selling petrol for around Rs 40. However, Congress or the UDF have not uttered a single word in this regard."