Revised pension to be disbursed from April 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cabinet has given the nod for the revising the pension of ex-employees of the Kerala government as per the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission.

The order will be issued this week and will be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019. The revised pension will be disbursed from April 1. This will also be applicable for pensioners who were once part-time employees.

As per the current practice, full pension would be given for 30 years of service and minimum pension would be given for 10 years of qualifying service.

However, the Cabinet rejected the Commission's recommendation to give half of the last salary as pension. This was rejected as there would be a lot of pressure for getting promotion to a higher post before retirement.

Instead, the current process of giving half of the average for the last 10 months’ salary of a retiring employee would be continued.

The revised minimum basic pension will be Rs 11,500 and the maximum will be Rs 83,400. The minimum basic family pension will be Rs 11,500, while the maximum will be Rs 50,040.

The monthly medical allowance for pensioners and family pensioners will be increased to Rs 500. This allowance would be continued till the medical insurance project is implemented.

New salary from April 1

The finance department has issued an order, revising the salary for the state government employees and teachers. Allowances have also been given approval at the same rate as recommended by the Commission. The revised salary would be disbursed from April 1.

The special scale, recommended by the Commission, has been allowed only for the health sector. The special scale, recommended for other departments, would be implemented only after an officials' committee carries out a study and submits the report.