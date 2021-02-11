Space Park chief drew Rs 85,000 per month, but Swapna Suresh got nearly four times more

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, who had a fake degree certificate, was given a job in the Space Park project at a monthly expense of Rs 3.18 lakh. However, the chief of the Space Park project would get a monthly salary of just Rs 85,000.

If the commission amount is also set aside for the PricewaterhouseCoopers, the consultancy firm behind Swapna’s recruitment, she would have got a monthly salary of Rs 1.12 lakh.

The government had the other day fixed the qualifications and the salary for the Space Park project director. The eligibility criteria for the Space Park chief, includes an experience of 25 years in the senior executive post in the space sector.

Questions are being raised as to how Swapna, who did not have the proper qualifications, was appointed in a junior post on a salary higher than that of the director.

The upper age limit for the Space Park director is 65. Preference would be given for those from the ISRO. And the appointment will be for two years.

Currently, the CEO of the ICT Academy has been given additional charge as the Space Park chief. A committee, comprising the IT Secretary and Finance Secretary, has also been formed to pick the new chief.