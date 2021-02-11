Main accused in Vithura sex scandal found guilty

Kottayam: Suresh, the first accused in the notorious Vithura sex scandal, has been pronounced guilty by a special court over the sensational case dating back to the mid-1990s. The court will sentence him on Friday.

Suresh, who belongs to Jubaida Manzil in Kollam, was absconding for 18 years after he jumped bail. The Crime Branch later arrested him from Hyderabad and subsequently the third phase of the trial commenced a few years ago at the special court based here.

The prosecution claimed that Suresh had owned up to abducting the girl and confining her so that she could be sexually abused.

The complainant, then a minor girl from Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram district, had claimed Suresh had taken her to various places, raped her and let others rape her between October 21, 1995, and July 10, 1996.

She was freed only after the police arrested her along with several others from a house at Kadavanthra in Kochi on July 23, 1996. The house belonged to another accused, Sunny.

The minor girl was initially lured with a job offer by a woman, Ajitha, who handed her over to Suresh. The girl was raped at various places between November 1995 and Suresh was named accused in all the 24 cases.

Ajitha died later.

The other accused in the case were later let off.