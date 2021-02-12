COVID-19: 5,397 new cases in Kerala on Friday, death toll nears 4K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 5,397 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 9,93,987.

As many as 5,332 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 9,25,871.

The active cases touched 63,961, the Health department informed in a press statement.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 74,408 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 7.25 per cent.

With 18 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,954.

Of the positive cases, 30 were health workers, while 74 had come from outside the state and 4,980 infected through contact. The source of infection of 313 among them is unknown.

Among the UK returnees, one more person turned coronavirus positive. So far 82 people who recently came from the UK suffered from COVID-19. Of these, 70 tested negative.

Ten of the UK returnees were found to have been affected by the mutant virus.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 589 (560 through contact)

Kottayam- 565 (526)

Pathanamthitta- 542 (489)

Malappuram- 529 (520)

Kozhikode- 521 (514)

Kollam- 506 (494)

Alappuzha- 472 (465)

Thrissur- 472 (456)

Thiruvananthapuram- 393 (295)

Kannur- 197 (159)

Idukki- 189 (181)

Palakkad- 149 (72)

Kasaragod- 146 (131)

Wayanad- 127 (118)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 424

Kollam- 306

Pathanamthitta- 568

Alappuzha- 356

Kottayam- 374

Idukki- 293

Ernakulam- 743

Thrissur- 414

Palakkad- 153

Malappuram- 424

Kozhikode- 604

Wayanad- 198

Kannur- 405

Kasaragod- 70

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,41,362 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,30,942 are under home or institutional quarantine and 10,420 are in hospitals.

1,294 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

So far, 1,04,40,267 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Friday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and six have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 452 in the state.