'Our stir is for jobs, don't dub it drama,' say Leftists among agitating PSC rank-holders

Thiruvananthapuram: In a crucial election season, hundreds of youth who had qualified for public exams for jobs in the state administration are on a warpath against the Kerala government over its decision to regularise the services of temporary employees and the delay in making appointments. The presence of scores of Left-leaning job aspirants at the protest venues across Kerala belies the government claim that the agitation has been orchestrated by the opposition parties.

The leftist protesters gathered in front of the Secretariat dismissed the allegation of a few ministers that the protest was just "drama". Last Grade Servants Rank Holders Association representatives Bijesh from Idukki, Shobhitha from Thiruvananthapuram and Remya from Kollam are among the ones who have trashed such claims.

"We are not pawns of the Opposition. We are agitating for jobs. We have to make public our political leanings in the wake of cyberbullying we have been subjected to by communists," they said.

Laya Rajesh, who is leading the strike, said that a complaint was lodged with the cybercell of the police owing to the constant cyberattacks. She had recently become the face of strident protests being waged in front of the Secretariat by hundreds of Public Service Commission rank-holders, after her photo showing her breaking down in front of media personnel during the protest garnered much attention.

'Helpless, seeking job'

Even avid communists at the protest sites claimed they have no political motive, but are desperate for jobs.

"Since birth my family and I have been following the Leftist ideology. I do not intend to gain any advantage with my political leanings and do not construe this as betrayal of the party. My only aim is to get a job," said Bijesh Mohan from Idukki district who secured the 346th rank on the PSC list.

"I am proud of the fact that I am a Communist. I joined the protest out of helplessness and not on the invitation of the Opposition. It hurts to say that the Left government is doing injustice. Earlier, I had met minister Mercykutty Amma and (Youth Commission chief) Chinta Jerome personally and had submitted a complaint," said Remya Manian from the Kollam district, who secured the 683rd rank.

"My family and I believe in Left-wing democracy. There are many on the rank list who support both the ruling party and the Opposition," said S H Shobhitha (a native of Thiruvananthapuram) ranked 715th and hailing from Kottayam district.

Job aspirants with PSC ranks have been agitating in front of the Secretariat seeking jobs amid the government’s move to give permanent posting to temporary employees. The protesters have been threatening self-immolation. They have been alleging that the government is not making known the full list of vacant positions that can be filled with PSC rank-holders.