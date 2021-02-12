Major Ravi takes a shot at BJP yet again, attends UDF rally

Kochi: Former armyman and Malayalam filmmaker-cum-actor Major Ravi has likely parted ways with the BJP. Making the intended split and new political choice public, on Friday he attended the ongoing state-wide rally of the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Ravi was seen on the dais with Chennithala at a meeting held at Tripunithura in Ernakulam.

He had earlier alleged that 90 per cent of the BJP leaders could not be trusted and they were self-seekers. He had also said that he would not make any speeches for BJP leaders.

He had met KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran at Aluva the other day. The KPCC chief had also shared the photos of their meeting on social media.

A K Raveendran, the Pattambi-born former military officer, is famed for films like Keerti Chakra, Kurukshetra and Kandahar.

The ongoing UDF rally is named the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra.