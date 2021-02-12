Traffic curbs at Thamarassery Ghat for a month from Feb 15

Kozhikode/Wayanad: Motorists frequenting the Thamarassery Ghat section of the National Highway 766 linking Kozhikode in Kerala with Kollegal in Karnataka should brace for traffic hold-ups for a month from mid-February.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from February 15, Monday, to March 15, Monday, at the pass (churam) owing to works related to the strengthening of the ghat road.

Only small vehicles will be allowed to ply in areas where the works related to the protection wall and tarring are scheduled.

The restrictions would be in place from Adivaram to Lakidi and alternative diversions have been announced. Accordingly, vehicles coming from Wayanad towards Kozhikode should take a turn from Kainad and travel via Nalam Mile and Pakranthalam Churam. The vehicles going towards Malappuram should take the Gudalur-Nadukani churam route.

Movement of all types of goods vehicles have been completely prohibited between Adivaram and Lakkidi from 5 am and 10 pm. Buses are also not allowed to enter the Adivaram-Lakkidi stretch between 5 am and 10 pm.

In order to mitigate the commuting problems of the people the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate mini buses from Adivaram to Lakkidi for a month.