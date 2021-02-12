Vithura sex scandal: 24 years rigorous imprisonment for mastermind Suresh

Kottayam: The mastermind of the sensational Vithura sex racket case, Suresh alias Shamsudheen Muhammed Shajahan, has been awarded 24 years rigorous imprisonment by the Additional District Sessions Court in Kottayam on Friday. However, he will have to undergo the sentence for 10 years.

A Rs 1.09 lakh fine also has been imposed by the court.

On Thursday, the court had found the 52-year-old prime accused guilty in one of the 24 cases registered against him in connection with the rape and sale of a minor girl for sex work 25 years ago.

Suresh, a native of Kadakkal in Kollam, was accused of raping the victim and forcing her into flesh trade after keeping her in illegal custody for several days.

The court had earlier declared him a fugitive in various cases as he had gone absconding soon after the incident in 1996. Later, Suresh surrendered before the court in 2014 following the acquittal of the other accused in the case that year. But soon, he vanished again during the trial. However, he was nabbed five years later by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police from Hyderabad.

The girl from Vithura near Thiruvananthapuram was raped by several people between November 1995 and May 1996. She was allegedly lured by Ajitha Beegam, a distant relative of the girl, with a job offer.

The minor was handed over to Suresh by Ajitha on November 21, 1995. Ajitha later died in a road accident.