AK Saseendran lashes out at Kappan; Kerala NCP split out in the open

Pala/Kozhikode: Transport Minister A K Saseendran hit out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappan on Saturday over the latter's decision to move to the United Democratic Front (UDF), confirming a split within the party's Kerala faction.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kozhikode, Saseendran, a senior NCP leader, said that party chief Sharad Pawar is unlikely to support the decision to leave the Left front.

Saseendran termed Kappan's move as injustice towards the Left front.

“Most of the district leadership stands with me. None of them would consider leaving the front with Kappan,” Saseendran said.

Kappan, who had locked horns with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leadership over the their move to hand over the Pala legislative assembly seat to the Kerala Congress (Mani) faction led by Jose K Mani, has already made clear his stand to shift to the UDF camp.

Kappan is likely to contest the Kerala Assembly Election from Pala as a constituent of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), which has already welcomed it to its camp.

Kappan is set to join the UDF formally on Sunday at meeting scheduled in conjunction with the rally led by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He has made elaborate preparations for his entry to the UDF camp at least a week ago. As per the plan, Kappan will take out a procession of his supporters on Sunday when the UDF rally, named Aishwarya Kerala Yatra, led by Chennithala enters Kottayam.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Muslim League general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and Kerala Congress (Joseph) chairman P J Joseph will be present in Kottayam to receive Kappan.

Kappan will travel in an open jeep led by 1,000 supporters on motor bikes and join the rally. On Tuesday, he had arranged an open jeep for himself besides 1,000 bikes for his supporters.

Exciting contest in Pala likely



A riveting electoral battle is on the cards now in Pala, as Kappan is likely to take on the Kerala Congress (Mani) candidate, most probably the latter's Chairman Jose K Mani in the state polls. The latter has been reportedly assured the seat by the CPM, the leading party of the LDF, as it made its entry to the front last year after exiting the UDF.

Kappan had gone to Delhi last Sunday to seek Pawar's approval for his decision to contest from Pala as he had made up his mind to enter the fray from here irrespective of Pawar's decision on NCP's ties with LDF.

He had won the seat in a bypoll in September 2019 after tasting defeat to K M Mani in the same seat a few times. With his victory, the LDF could recover the constituency after half a century as K M Mani, the founder of Kerala Congress (Mani), held sway and won all elections since 1967 until his death, necessitating the by-election.