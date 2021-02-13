5,471 new COVID cases in Kerala after 85,969 tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 5,471 new COVID cases and 5,835 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 63,581.



Of the new cases, 5,027 contracted the virus through contact while 77 had come from outside the state.



Forty-five are healthcare workers.



Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 750, 746 and 533 respectively.



A total of 85,969 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



So far, 1,05,26,236 samples have been sent for testing.



The test positivity rate in the state, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, is 6.36.



Sixteen COVID deaths were also confirmed.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,970.

