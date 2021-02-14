4,612 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61,843 tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 4,612 new COVID cases and 4,692 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 63,484.

Of the new cases, 4,173 contracted the virus through contact while 104 had come from outside the state.

Forty-two are healthcare workers.

Malappuram, Kottayam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 630, 532 and 476 respectively.

A total of 61,843 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

With this, 1,05,88,079 samples have been sent for testing so far.

The test positivity rate in the state, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, is 7.46.

Fifteen COVID deaths were also confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll rose to 3,985.

There are currently 2,48,669 people under observation across the district.

Of them, 2,38,545 are under home or institutional quarantine and 10,124 are in hospitals.