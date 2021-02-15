2,884 new COVID cases in Kerala after 39,463 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 2,884 new COVID cases and 5,073 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state fell to 61,281.



Of the new cases, 2,651 contracted the virus through contact while 44 had come from outside the state.



Twenty-four are healthcare workers.



Malappuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 560, 393 and 292 respectively.



The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100, is 7.31.



A total of 39,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



So far, 1,06,27,542 samples have been sent for testing.



Thirteen COVID deaths were also confirmed.



With this, the COVID death toll rose to 3,998.



There are currently 2,50,724 people under observation across the state.



Of them, 2,40,859 are under home or institutional quarantine while 9,865 are in hospitals.

