Agitating PSC rank holders can expect no mercy from Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has turned his back on PSC rank holders agitating before the Secretariat for the last 24 days. During his sunset briefing on Tuesday, Pinarayi made it abundantly clear that none of their demands was acceptable.

He put his foot down on any further extension of rank lists, neither that of last grade servants nor civil police officers. He argued that such an extension would benefit only those in the rank lists and would deprive opportunities for thousands who would enter the job market.

This was also an indirect declaration that his government would not throw its weight behind candidates who had gone to court seeking the extension of the Civil Police Officer rank lists.

The Chief Minister also ruled out conciliatory talks with the agitators saying that his government was doing more than what was normally possible to expedite the creation of vacancies in government departments. “I hope they will appreciate what we are doing and call off the strike,” the Chief Minister said.

He also seemed disinclined to believe that the agitators had a mind of their own. He once again hinted that the protesters were mere tools in the hands of the opposition and wanted them to see through their “political designs”.

Agitating PSC rank holders

Limit for extension



The protesters have demanded that the last grade servants rank lists should be extended further. The government had extended the last grade lists on February 5 by six months, till August 4. The agitators say the lists already were valid till June 30 and so their validity should be extended at least by six months from June 30.



Now, the Chief Minister has said the extension till August 4 this year was enough and served the purpose. “Most of the retirement vacancies happen during March, April and May,” Pinarayi said. According to him, it would benefit candidates in 500 rank lists.

“The Cabinet had discussed the issue and we have taken steps to quicken the process of vacancy reporting. Strong disciplinary action would be taken against department heads who fail to report vacancies on time. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary himself will oversee the process,” the Chief Minister said.

Further, he said steps had also been taken to report vacancies in departments where promotions have not taken place either because of legal disputes or because of the lack of qualified hands.

Agitating PSC rank holders

Waning importance of the last grade



The Chief Minister also touched upon the diminishing relevance of last grade servants in government departments. “With e-filing system taking over, various government committees have recommended a reduction in last grade posts,” he said.



The Chief Minister also explained why fewer candidates were being picked up from last grade rank lists than it was the case earlier. “Now, degree holders and above cannot write the last grade exam. Earlier, they could and most would find their names in other lists too. So when those higher in the rank list go after more attractive jobs, candidates lower down the rank list will get picked because of the NJD (non-joining duty) vacancies that were created as a result," he said.

With more qualified aspirants disallowed from taking last grade tests, not many NJD vacancies are created.

Policemen's dilemma



As for the CPO rank lists, he said there was no need to revive obsolete rank lists that had ceased to be valid long before in June 2020. For these rank lists whose validity ceased in June last year, the Chief Minister said the government had reported possible vacancies till December 2021. “It was not this agitation that made us take this decision. It was taken long before, and it also showed we were doing all that we can for the educated unemployed,” Pinarayi said.



He said that two police rank lists were published by the PSC during the LDF tenure. He said 11, 420 postings were carried out based on these lists. Besides, he said 200 tribal youths and 400 women were recruited into the police using special recruitment rules. In total, he said 13,825 postings were done in the Police Department during the LDF tenure. During the UDF tenure, he said it was only 4791.

What Pinarayi left unsaid



However, the Chief Minister clearly would not be unaware that the CPO rank lists were dead for the most of its validity period not just because of COVID-19 but also because it was revealed that certain SFI workers had used illegal means to secure high ranks in these PSC examinations. In the case of the Idukki Battalion's CPO list, it was practically alive for only one day as a stay on it was removed by the court only a day before its validity ended.



Original trouble maker



Pinarayi was also sharply critical of his predecessor Oommen Chandy. He said it was when Oommen Chandy was the UDF convenor in 2002 that the Front had recommended to the LDF government to cut down government posts. It was in 2014, when Chandy was Chief Minister, that the validity of CPO rank lists was pruned from three to one, Pinarayi said.



Referring to the sight of agitating aspirants falling at Chandy's feet in front of the Secretariat, Pinarayi said: “It is he who should be falling at their feet.”