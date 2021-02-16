221 more made permanent in Kerala govt service; 1,159 so far in 4 months

Thiruvananthapuram: Notwithstanding the widespread protest, the council of ministers on Monday decided to regularise 221 temporary employees in various departments of the Kerala government even as it skipped any discussion on the demands of the agitating PSC rank-holders. With the latest order, the number of temporary staff so far regularised by the Cabinet in the last four months has gone up to 1,159.

The latest to get their jobs regularised in the state services include: 100 in the KTDC, 54 in Scole Kerala, 37 in the Youth Welfare Board, 16 in the Nirmithi Kendra and 14 in the Co-operative Academy of Professional Education. The beneficiaries include relatives of politicians and trade union leaders.

The government insists that only posts which are not under the purview of the state recruiter -- Public Service Commission -- have been regularised.

Of the 114 temporary employees regularised earlier by the Cabinet in the C-DIT, 108 were initially appointed during the tenure of the previous LDF government in 2006-11. Six were appointed during the subsequent UDF rule.

Those regularised in the C-DIT include former president of a trade union, the current secretary of the union, relatives and family friends of a minister, children of employees working in the party mouthpiece and those close to a minister from the Kannur district.

Of the 25 staff of the Commissionerate of Land Revenue regularised by the government on November 14 in the ground water department 24 were appointed during the previous LDF regime.