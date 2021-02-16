Malayalam
PSC set for recruitment to 16 non-teaching posts in universities

Our Correspondent
Published: February 16, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The demand to entrust the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) with the task of appointing university faculty has gained strength in the backdrop of a few dubious recruitments in the recent past. In several other states in the country faculty appointments in universities are made by the respective PSCs. In Kerala too such appointments can be handed over to the PSC by framing special rules as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Meanwhile, the public recruiter has decided to issue notification for appointments to several non-teaching posts in the state's universities. This is the first time that the public recruiter is recruiting for posts of non-teaching staff other than those of assistant and computer assistant (grade 2).

At present the notification will be issued for 16 posts: office attendant, university librarian, professional assistant (grade 2 in library), university engineer, assistant engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical), electrician, pump operator, public relations officer, office attendant-cum-driver (of heavy passenger goods vehicle), bus conductor, system manager, system analyst and programmer.

The government had issued an order on November 11 finalising and specifying the qualification, age, salary scale and appointment method for these posts. The PSC took the decision on the basis of this order.

Shortlist for five posts soon

The PSC meeting other day has decided to publish a shortlist for five posts and conduct interviews for three posts. The interviews would be held for the post of HSST* junior mathematics (SCCC**), assistant professor in general medicine (SCCC) in the medical education department, assistant professor in reproductive medicine posts.

The shortlist will be published for a blacksmith (grade 2) and painter (SC) in the water transport department, medical records librarian (grade 2) in the medical education department, and agriculture officer (ST).

* Higher Secondary School Teacher
** Scheduled Caste Converts to Christianity

