Three UDF candidates named even before poll announcement

Kottayam: The United Democratic Front has already announced candidates for three of the 140 legislative assembly constituencies in Kerala. This is a marked departure from its old practice of delaying the candidates' list more out of necessity rather than choice.

The announcement of candidates for the Kaduthuruthy, Pala and Aroor seats were made by the Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala when the UDF rally, called Aishwarya Kerala Yatra, made its way through central Kerala.

Mons Joseph of the Kerala Congress Joseph faction will contest from Kaduthuruthy, Chennithala declared. He currently represents the constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

As expected Mani C Kappan, the Pala MLA, who joined the UDF on Sunday after quitting the LDF will be the UDF candidate from the same seat.

In Aroor, incumbent legislator Shanimol Usman of the Congress will be in the fray again. Chennithala confirmed her candidature on Monday as the rally led by him entered the Alappuzha district.

Shanimol had secured the LDF bastion in a bypoll held in late 2019.

The assembly elections to Kerala and a few other states and the Union Territory of Puducherry are likely to be held in April or May. The announcement of the Election Commission of India in this regard is expected soon.