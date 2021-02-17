COVID-19: 4,892 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,892 new coronavirus positive cases after 69,953 tests on Wednesday. The state also registered 4,832 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing. The test positivity rate stands at 6.99 per cent.

With 16 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,032.

Of the positive cases, 24 were health workers, while 90 had come from outside the state and 4,497 infected through contact. The source of infection of 281 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The state has reported 10,16,848 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 9,51,742 persons recovered. The remaining 60,803 patients are undergoing treatment.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Over 30,000 new government job opportunities were created since this government came to power.

• Applications will be soon invited for 249 sports quota appointments.

• In government colleges, 100 non teaching vacancies will be made.

• Relief for IT companies as the state will reduce the rent for offices in government IT parks.

• Life Mission homes will have Rs 4 lakh insurance.

• Salary of KSFE employees will be raised.

• Pending motor vehicles tax can now be paid in instalments.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kollam – 552 (contact cases – 541)

Pathanamthitta – 546 (504)

Ernakulam – 519 (500)

Kottayam – 506 (478)

Kozhikode – 486 (468)

Thrissur – 442 (425)

Thiruvananthapuram – 344 (251)

Alappuzha – 339 (331)

Malappuram – 332 (314)

Kannur – 284 (239)

Idukki – 185 (173)

Wayanad – 144 (142)

Palakkad – 140 (72)

Kasaragod – 73 (59)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 880

Ernakulam – 604

Thiruvananthapuram – 479

Thrissur – 426

Malappuram – 420

Kollam – 356

Alappuzha – 330

Kottayam – 287

Kannur – 279

Idukki – 205

Palakkad – 190

Wayanad – 173

Pathanamthitta – 121

Kasaragod – 82

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,57,415 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,47,984 are under home or institutional quarantine and 9,431 are in hospitals.

1,002 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,07,71,847 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, two more regions have been converted into hotspots taking the total number of hotspots to 432 in the state.