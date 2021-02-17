Kollam: Strong action would be taken if any official adopted biased approach towards any political party during the electioneering for the assembly polls to be held in a few months in the state, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said on Wednesday.

Meena also said the officers, after being temporarily drafted from the civil administration by the commission for conducting elections in the state, should work 100 per cent independently as part of the commission's efforts to conduct a free and fair polls.

"Strong action will be taken, if any official does any sort of favour for any political party," he told reporters here in response to a query. He said there were only two words for the officials who adopt a biased approach in the elections. "That is suspension and prosecution," Meena said.

The Chief Electoral Officer assured full protection for the officials who work efficiently.

An EC delegation, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, had visited the state last week and said the dates for the assembly polls will be announced soon after considering political parties' suggestions.

The polls are likely in April-May.