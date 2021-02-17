Husband slits wife's throat, had married her just six months ago

Kozhikode: A 20-year-old newlywed has been murdered by her husband in a ghastly manner at Kodiyathur village, near Mukkam, in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The victim Muhsila's throat was found slit. Her husband Saheer Kuttyali, 30, had allegedly killed her owing to marital discord.

The murder was reported on Tuesday morning from the house located at Cheruvadi Pazhamparambu area.

Saheer cut Muhsila's throat while she was asleep at dawn on Tuesday.

The couple had married had only six months ago. Both used to quarrel frequently. Shaheer likely harboured intense suspicion about her fidelity, police stated.

On hearing the commotion inside the room, his parents called out and asked him to open the door. But Saheer did not yield to their repeated pleas. When his parents screamed for help, neighbours rushed to the house. Within minutes Saheer opened the door and ran out. His attempt to flee was foiled by the locals who had gathered there. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

On entering the room, family members and neighbours were shocked to see Muhsila lying in a pool of blood. Though they rushed her to a nearby hospital her life could not be saved.

Saheer who was abroad earlier did not return after marriage. Muhsila had come to her husband's house only recently. The police have recovered the knife used for the murder.

Muhsila's parents Mujeeb and Khadija. Besides parents, she leaves behind her siblings Muhasin, Rahman and Musna.

N C Santhosh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Thamarssery, and S Nizam, the Mukkom police inspector, are leading the probe.

A week ago in the neighbouring Palakkad district, a woman named Shahida had slit the throat of her six-year-old son, Adil. She had claimed she sacrificed him to propitiate God.