Over 3000 new jobs to be created soon, will regularise contractual staff if re-elected, says Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the continuing Congress-led protests in Kerala against alleged backdoor appointments and demanding extension of validity of certain PSC rank lists, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on Wednesday decided to create 3,051 new posts in various departments.

The state cabinet, on Wednesday, also decided to put on hold regularisation of contractual employees, saying the opposition parties were misleading the youth,a move which the opposition drubbed as "succumbing to the pressure of protesters".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government will regularise those appointments which were put on hold once the government is re-elected.

"The state government has decided to create 3,051 new posts in various departments. With this the permanent posts created by this government have gone over 30,000. Of the new posts created, 2,027 posts will be in the health department," Vijayan said at a press meet.

He refuted the opposition's allegation that by putting on hold regularisation of contractual employees, the government has succumbed to the protests of rank holders and said the state government policy is to "regularise those who have been employed for more than ten years".

"The opposition has been misleading the job aspirants. Those who are being regularised are working for more than 10-20 years. How can the opposition ask to terminate these employees and appoint people without following procedure," Vijayan asked.

He said there were no lapses on the part of the government in regularisation and the protest was to "tarnish" the image of the Left government.

Several youths have been protesting in front of the state secretariat since January 26 seeking extension of validity of their rank list in various Public Service Commission (PSC) exams.

Extending support to them, the youth congress on Wednesday continued their protests.

The state BJP also joined the protest with its leader Sobha Surendran beginning a 48-hour-long sit-in in solidarity with the protesting rank holders.

Late in the night, the protesters blocked a government vehicle in front of the secretariat and threw chairs inside the complex.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, earlier in the day, alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was telling lies on the number of appointments made by the government.

"The chief minister was telling lies instead of facing the protests of youngsters for justice. This government has even appointed a consultancy for backdoor appointments," Chennithala told reporters at Pathanamthitta.

