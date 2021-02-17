Ramesh Pisharody joins Congress, keen to campaign for Dharmajan

Haripad: Popular actor-filmmaker Ramesh Pisharody has joined the Congress party.

Pisharody, however, said he was not planning to contest the upcoming Assembly Election, but would campaign wholeheartedly for his close friend and actor Dharmajan Bolgatty if the party allotted him a ticket to contest as has been widely rumoured.

On Tuesday Pisharody attended the reception organised for UDF's rally Aishwarya Kerala Yatra in Haripad which is also opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala's constituency.

The actor who is also a well-known comedian and mimicry artist, mimicked former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on the stage amid huge cheers from the audience. "Today he is my leader and I need to take his permission for mimicking him," Pisharody remarked while trying to avoid mimicking Chandy.

The former chief minister who was present on the stage nodded in his inimitable style allowing Pisharody to go ahead.

Actor 'Edavela' Babu was also on the stage with the Congress leaders. He clarified that this was not his political debut as had contested as a candidate of the Kerala Students Union in the past.