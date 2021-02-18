Kerala records 4,584 new COVID-19 cases, 5,193 recoveries on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 10,21,432 on Thursday, with the state reporting 4,584 fresh cases. The state also registered 5,193 recoveries since Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 67,506 samples have been tested. In total, 1,08,39,353 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 6.79 per cent.

Two people arrived from United Kingdom were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. In total, 86 people from UK tested positive in the state. Of these, 71 people recovered. So far, the genetically modified virus was confirmed in 10 people.

So far, 9,56,935 people recovered from the disease, while 60,178 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,184 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 279 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 26 healthcare workers (Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode - 5 each, Kannur and Kasaragod - 4 each, Kollam and Pathanamthitta - 2 each, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Wayanad - 1 each) also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 14 more deaths on Thursday. The official death toll now stands at 4,046.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode – 638 (contact cases – 618)

Ernakulam – 609 (568)

Malappuram – 493 (466)

Pathanamthitta – 492 (433)

Kollam – 366 (361)

Kottayam – 361 (345)

Thrissur – 346 (338)

Thiruvananthapuram – 300 (215)

Alappuzha – 251 (243)

Kannur – 211 (170)

Kasaragod – 176 (163)

Wayanad – 133 (125)

Palakkad – 130 (67)

Idukki – 78 (72)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 364

Kollam – 389

Pathanamthitta – 851

Alappuzha – 429

Kottayam – 403

Idukki – 134

Ernakulam – 597

Thrissur – 340

Palakkad – 168

Malappuram – 315

Kozhikode – 708

Wayanad – 178

Kannur – 216

Kasaragod – 101

Of the 2,55,857 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,46,351 are home/institutional quarantined and 9,506 hospitalised. As many as 1,131 people were hospitalised since Wednesday.

Three new places were designated as hotspots on Thursday, while two regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 433 hotspots.