Man dies after self-immolation bid in Kerala protesting snapping of power supply to house

Our Correspondent
Published: February 18, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 39-year-old man died of burns on Wednesday, a day after he set himself ablaze in protest against the alleged disconnection of power supply to his house near here, in a suspected fallout of political enmity, police said.

Neyyattinkara resident Sanil doused himself with kerosene and set himself afire on Tuesday night. He died at a city hospital this morning, they said.

Sanil was a social activist and a politician. He told the doctors about the power disconnection issue. We need to verify other facts too, they added.

Locals alleged that the power supply to the victim's house was disconnected following pressure exerted on the KeralaState Electricity Board authorities by his political rivals.

Sanil had unsuccessfully contested the local body elections held in December last.

