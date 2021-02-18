ASHA workers join job seekers' protests in front of Secretariat as stir intensifies

Thiruvananthapuram: Job aspirants in the PSC Last Grade and Civil Police Officer rank lists have decided to continue with the stir as the state government has not adopted a favourable stance.

More high school and higher secondary job aspirants, who were not able to join for jobs despite receiving the advice memo, have joined the stir. Seeking to regularise their service, ASHA workers have also arrived at the protest venue in front of the Secretariat.

The candidates, who were hopeful that their demands will be discussed during the Cabinet meet on Wednesday, were left disappointed.

Teachers, of aided primary schools that lost out on recognition and benefits due to fewer students, staged a sayana pradakshinam (rolling on the ground) at the protest venue on Wednesday. The teachers, who rolled on the road under the scorching sun, were forcefully shifted to the hospital in the ambulance by the police.

The Youth Congress leaders have been observing a fast, pledging their support to the PSC rank-holders’ protest. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, who visited the Youth Congress’ protest venue on Wednesday, said that the party was considering to take up the stir.

BJP leader Shobha Surendran too began a 48-hour hunger strike in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday.