Recent KMML appointments under a nepotism cloud, minister Jayarajan's aides favoured

Kollam: A few appointments to the state public sector enterprise Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd, Chavara, is under a cloud. Soon after the appointment of industry minister E P Jayarajan's personal aide as junior khalasi, two more have been recruited in better-paying posts in violation of norms.

Among the eight persons recently appointed to the post of junior khalasi one was a member of Jayarajan's personal staff. He is the son-in-law of a CPM local area secretary in Thiruvananthapuram.

This new recruit was initially allotted heavy work. He was deployed in the Figment Plant Maintenance Department which handles heavy machinery. The KMML authorities received phone calls from higher-ups after getting to know about his deployment in the heavy machinery wing. Soon he was shifted to the Central Mechanical Repair Shop which undertakes light work.

Close on the heels of this appointment, two cronies were taken as executive trainee (public relations) and marketing officer. One of the two had earlier held the charge of minister's social media publicity. The other person is the son of a CPM follower who holds a high statutory post in the state and belongs to Chavara.

The last two appointments were conducted by just conducting interviews. One was rejected by the company's scrutiny committee for lack of qualification.

As Jayarajan's aide the young person had to promote the activities of the industry department and industry minister on social media. He was earlier appointed on a temporary basis at the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA). Later he was made a part of the minister's staff.

Meanwhile, other members of Jayarajan's personal staff could get job offers from other government establishments, including the KINFRA. The Centre for Development Management has invited applications on behalf of KINFRA for appointing seven persons as multi- tasking personnel.

Temporary appointments at Matsyafed

Meanwhile, several temporary appointments are being made at the Kerala State Co-operative Federation for Fisheries Development Ltd, also known as the Matsyafed.

As many as 27 persons including Left sympathisers and close acquaintances of leaders were appointed in various establishments under the Matsyafed during the past few days. Many of the appointments were made without inviting applications, issuing proper notification and complying with legal procedures.

Most of the temporary appointments were made to posts of management trainees in marketing, accounting, electrical and civil wings. The salary is Rs 18,000.

Appointments are also being made to the posts of worker and operator.

Several persons including a CPM local office-bearer got appointed to the post of worker at the Matsyafed night factory in Thiruvananthapuram. Even though there are enough machines operator in three night factories, the authorities conducted interviews again for the post last week.

The employees say that the appointment of more staff in the factory which already has excessive manpower would only push the sick establishment into a debt trap.

Even retired employees were likely re-employed at high salaries.