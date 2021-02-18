When cops, porters lent a hand to disabled man to catch train in the nick of time

Thrissur: With just seconds left for the arrival of the Patna Express at the second platform of the Thrissur railway station, an ailing migrant worker was seen desperately moving along the first platform. But no matter how quickly he moved, he would not be able to catch the train.

Then the railway police and porters came to his aid. The group of cops and porters rushed forward with a stretcher, carried him on it and crossed over to the second platform. The train arrived in no time and just as the passenger boarded, the Patna Express resumed the journey.

The migrant worker, a Patna native, had suffered grievous injuries to his spine after he fell during construction works. He was heading back to his native place for treatment.

The incident happened at the Thrissur railway station around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Cops Lalu Marath and Santhosh, porters Byju and Shelvan had rushed forward to help the unknown migrant worker. Only after the train left did the group realise that they had not even asked his name.