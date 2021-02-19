4,505 new COVID cases in Kerala after 67K tests on Friday

Kerala reported 4,505 new COVID cases and 4,854 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 59,814.

So far, 9,61,789 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 4,110 contracted the virus through contact while 74 came from outside the state.

Thirty-three are healthcare workers.

A total of 67,574 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,09,06,927 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 6.67.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 535, 509 and 476 respectively.

Fifteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,061.

There are currently 2,54,520 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,45,239 are under home or institutional quarantine while 9,191 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 535 (contact cases - 493 )

Kozhikode - 509 (483)

Malappuram - 476 (461)

Alappuzha - 440 (435)

Kollam - 416 (408)

Pathanamthitta - 412 (365)

Kottayam - 407 (378)

Thrissur - 336 (328)

Thiruvananthapuram - 333 (257)

Kannur - 196 (148)

Palakkad - 160 (82)

Wayanad - 115 (115)

Idukki - 97 (92)

Kasaragod - 73 (65)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kozhikode - 590

Malappuram - 578

Pathanamthitta - 566

Ernakulam - 537

Thrissur - 430

Kollam - 427

Thiruvananthapuram - 387

Kottayam - 378

Alappuzha - 305

Kannur - 202

Wayanad - 142

Kasaragod - 112

Palakkad - 107

Idukki - 93