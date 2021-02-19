Polls: First batch of central forces to arrive in Kerala on Feb 25

Thiruvananthapuram: The first batch of the central forces for the Assembly polls would arrive in Kerala on February 25. This is seen as an indication for the state government that the poll announcement is not far away.

Thirty companies of the central forces will arrive in the first phase. Personnel of the CRPF, ITBP, and CISF will be part of this. They would be deployed in all districts.

During the first meeting with the Election Commission, Kerala had unofficially asked to increase the number of central forces. Last time, 120 companies of the central forces were deployed and Kerala has demanded that it should be raised to 150 this year.

The three-member committee, deployed by the Election Commission, has asked the district police chiefs to give the details in this regard. In between this, the state police chief and Armed Police Battalion Commandant ADGP Padmakumar were suddenly informed about the arrival of the central forces. Padmakumar is in charge of the central forces.

Gloves to be provided



Gloves would be provided to vote in the Assembly polls in line with the COVID-19 guidelines. A total of 2.67 crore voters are currently on the electoral roll. The Election Commission of India had decided to stock at least 6 crore gloves.



The Kerala Medical Services Corporation would procure the gloves and sanitisers through tender. The Indian Medical Association's 'Image' would be entrusted with the task of disposing of the single-use gloves.

Gloves were not given during the local body polls. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be acute, the Election Commission of India is providing gloves for the Assembly polls.

The Election Commission has also decided to stock masks at the polling booths to be given to the voter if required. Temperature checks will be held at the booths. If the temperature is found to be high, the voter would be given a token and given time during the final hour of polling.

Masks should be removed before the first polling officer to identify the voter. At all other times, masks should be worn. The token system would be implemented to avoid queue as well.