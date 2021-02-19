Water charges to be hiked from April 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has issued an order to hike the water charges from April 1. The basic tariff for all categories, including domestic, will see an increase of 5 per cent.

Currently, the minimum rate for domestic consumers is Rs 4 for 1000 litres per month. This will be raised to Rs 4.20. The order further stated that the water tariff would be increased by 5 per cent every year.

The charges are being hiked, as per the instructions of the central government to raise the borrowing limit.

The Water Authority has not proposed to hike the charges, according to sources. Water Resources Minister K Krishnan Kutty also said that no decision was taken to hike the rates and the notification was just technical.