National award-winning music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally dies at 72

National award-winning music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally. File photo: Manorama
Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Kottayam: Music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally passed away in Chennai on Thursday, family sources said. He was 72.

Kottukapally had received the National Award for Best Background Music for Malayalam film 'Adaminte Makan Abu' in 2010.

He composed music for many films including 'Sancharam', 'Kutty Srank', 'Swaham', 'Bhavam' and 'Kunjananthante Kada', among others.

Born in Pala in Kerala's Kottayam district, he studied direction and screenplay at the Pune Film Institute.

After completing his music course from the American Teachers' School at Kodaikanal, Kottukapally attended the Trinity College of Music in London and passed sixth grade in piano.

He had also received the State Film Awards for Best Background Music for four films – 'Bhavam' (2002), 'Margam' (2003), 'Sancharam' and 'Oridam' (2004).

Kottukapally entered the world of cinema through K G George's movie 'Mannu'. Later, he assisted director G Aravindan.

He co-wrote the screenplays for films like 'Thampu', 'Kummati' and Esthappan. It was with 'Esthappan' that Kottukapally stepped into the background music scene.  

(With PTI inputs)

