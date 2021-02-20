4,650 new COVID cases in Kerala after 65,968 tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 4,650 new COVID cases and 5,840 recoveries on Saturday.

Thirteen COVID deaths were also confirmed.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 58,606.

So far, 9,67,630 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 4,253 contracted the virus through contact while 76 came from outside the state.

Twenty-six are healthcare workers.

A total of 65,968 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,09,72,895 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 7.05.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 602, 564 and 529 respectively.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,074.

There are currently 2,47,780 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,38,791 are under home or institutional quarantine while 8,989 are in hospitals.