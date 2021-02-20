Kerala govt pensioners above 80 may get Rs 1,000 extra, CM's nod awaited

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government pensioners aged above 80 are likely to get an additional Rs 1,000 per month to their regular payout. This in line with the Pay Commission's recommendation.

The state cabinet that met on February 10 approved all other recommendations of the Pay Commission but had struck down its proposal to give extra Rs 1,000, thus upsetting the pensioners.

After realising that the pensioners' unease, Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac held back on issuing the order on pension revision. Subsequently, a file, seeking to include the additional pension of Rs 1,000 for those above 80, was handed over to the Chief Minister.

After the CM signs the files, the finance department would issue the corrected order mentioning the Rs 1,000 hike. The additional pension of Rs 1,000 is likely to be disbursed from April 1.

Meanwhile, employees are unhappy as the government has not approved the Pay Commission's recommendation for one year of leave in order to take care of bed-ridden parents.