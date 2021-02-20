Will be happy if Oommen Chandy becomes CM again: Metroman Sreedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Metroman E Sreedharan, who has recently been roped in by Kerala's BJP unit and is all set to contest for the Kerala Assembly elections slated for April-May, said that he would be happy if Oommen Chandy becomes the Chief Minister again.

However, he said that it would be a disaster if the Left under Pinarayi Vijayan returns to power.

Ever since the state BJP chief K Surendran announced that Sreedharan will be officially joining the party when his statewide yatra reaches his home town in Malappuram next week, Sreedharan has been busy with the media and made his intentions clear.

"It would be a big disaster if the Left returns to power. I would certainly be happy if Congress leader Oommen Chandy becomes the Chief Minister again. Even now I have great respect for Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and PK Kunhalikutty. They had treated me very well, but I did not get the same from the Left" Sreedharan told the media.

"I wish to contest from North Kerala, while I live in Malappuram district but hail from Palakkad district. People there are aware that I am not contesting the polls for them," he said.

The 88-year-old Sreedharan said it's pointless to be a Rajya Sabha Member, as apart from asking questions, nothing can be done.

Now all eyes are on from which constituency would Sreedharan contest as the BJP candidate.

Currently, in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the BJP has just one member and this time the state BJP unit is riding high on confidence and with Sreedharan already being roped in, speculation rife that more celebrities are likely to join the saffron party and the name of legendary athlete PT Usha has already started cropping up.