Sreedharan likely to contest from a seat in Malappuram or Palakkad

Kochi: Technocrat E Sreedharan could be BJP's spearhead in the Kerala Assembly Election to be held this summer. His maiden electoral contest is likely to be from a constituency in Malappuram or Palakkad district, the latter being his native place.

In line with his role as a serious politician Sreedharan took on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Left Democratic Government.

"Another term for the LDF government could prove to be a disaster," Sreedharan, who himself could be the BJP's likely CM face in the upcoming polls, stated.

He took on CM Pinarayi for his unilateral actions. "Pinarayi has been led astray by the wrong advices of the bureaucrats," Sreedharan remarked in a special interview to Manorama News.

Sreedharan, however, put in a few good words about the leaders of the opposition United Democratic Front.

"(Former CM) Oommen Chandy and UDF leaders are gentlemen. Chandy, (Ramesh) Chennithala, PK Kunhalikutty, Aryadan (Muhammed) and the like have only good intentions," the Metro Man noted.

But Sreedharan faulted Chandy for his failure to execute his decisions. He cited the lack of a good secretary as the reason for Chandy's shortcoming.

Speaking on the electoral prospects of his party, Sreedharan said victory and defeat are to be expected in elections.

"BJP's image is that of a communal party. I will strive to change this image," Sreedharan said.

He also clarified that he doesn't intend to be a Governor or a Rajya Sabha member as these roles don't help to execute his vision for Kerala.

"I was offered a central ministership after Narendra Modi retained power in 2019. But I had to step aside as I was over 75 years," Sreedharan claimed while referring to the age bar set for BJP leaders for executive roles.