UDF poised to go ahead, now neck and neck with LDF: Survey

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front is likely on the path of recovery after its defeat in the civic polls held in Kerala a couple of months ago. A survey by the All-India Congress Committee is set to cheer up the UDF leaders as it reveals the opposition front is neck and neck with the rival Left Democratic Front combine.

The position of the Congress party and the front have been found to have improved in the first survey carried out in Kerala, the AICC report stated.

The findings of the survey were evaluated as a meeting presided over by AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar. The meeting also discussed the reports prepared by the AICC secretaries during their visit to all districts in the election-bound state.

What made the difference

The party brass assessed that the changes implemented in Kerala as per the guidelines and directions issued by the AICC after the local body polls had borne good results.

The situation has changed significantly after the appointment of Oommen Chandy as the head of election monitoring committee and also with the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, the report stated.

However, the party cautioned the state leadership and warned against over confidence.

The leaders have pointed out that the same diligence and caution needs to exercised while preparing for the campaign and during candidate selection.

The AICC secretaries in their report urged local leaders to form new committees at grass roots if the existing ones are dormant.

The number of reconstituted booth committees have crossed the 20,000 mark, the report further said.

Meanwhile, the Congress election monitoring committee meeting will be held on Saturday. The meetings with UDF constituents on seat sharing will be held after the conclusion of Aishwarya Kerala Yatra.

There is not much progress in the seat-sharing talks with Kerala Congress Joseph, Congress sources said.