4,070 new COVID cases in Kerala after 57,241 tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 4,070 new COVID cases and 4,345 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 58,313.

So far, 9,71,975 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 3,704 contracted the virus through contact while 68 came from outside the state.

Twenty-nine are healthcare workers.

A total of 57,241 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,10,30,136 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 7.11.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 552, 514 and 440 respectively.

Fifteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,089.

There are currently 2,46,811 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,37,660 are under home or institutional quarantine while 9,151 are in hospitals.