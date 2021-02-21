A woman from Tamil Nadu gave birth to a baby girl in an ambulance when she was being taken to a hospital in Kerala's Malappuram district. The 26-year-old woman, a COVID-19 patient, gave birth to the baby in the vehicle, thanks to the presence of mind of emergency care personnel.





Health department sources said the woman and her newborn were doing well. State Health Minister K K Shailaja has congratulated the emergency care staff of the ambulance who provided expert care to save the lives of the mother and baby.



The woman was admitted to the Perinthalmanna General Hospital for delivery in the morning. However, doctors directed shifting her to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital for expert care as she was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



While on the way to Manjeri hospital in the ambulance with the support of two emergency care staff, the woman developed labour pain. The ambulance staff parked the vehicle on the wayside and made arrangements for the delivery. After she delivered a baby girl, they gave first aid and shifted the mother and the infant to the medical college hospital at the earliest, health department sources added.

This is the third such instance of COVID-19 positive women giving birth in Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims (KANIV-108) vehicles. Earlier, in Malappuram and Kasaragod, coronavirus infected women had given safe birth to babies while being rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

(With inputs from PTI)