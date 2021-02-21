Protesting jobseekers say verbal assurance not enough, demands to issue order

Thiruvananthapuram: The talks held between the representatives deputed by the government and delegation of agitating job seekers holders ended inconclusively on Saturday.

Though the government representatives gave assurance on settling their demands, the PSC rank holders said they would continue the agitation till an official order for the same is given to them.

Based on the CPM state secretariat decision, the government had deputed home additional chief secretary T K Jose and headquarters additional DGP Manoj Abraham to hold talks with the representative of the agitators. The talks were held for over two hours in a cordial atmosphere.

Since there was no clarity on what the government would do to accept their demands, the rank holders decided to continue the agitation till the requirements are met.

The discussions were held with the representatives of Last Grade Servant (LGS) and Civil Police Officer (CPO) rank list holders.

The government representatives said that directions had been issued to fill all last grade vacancies from the LGS list. They assured that it would be brought to the notice of departments that all temporary posts should be filled from PSC list.

The validity of existing rank list has been extended till August 3 and further decision would be taken at the time of the expiry of the list.

The government representatives said that the validity period of civil police officer rank list had already expired and under these circumstances, if there is a positive verdict from the court the government would act accordingly.

They said the demands raised by the rank holders would be conveyed to the chief minister and the ministers concerned.