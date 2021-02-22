Gulf-returned woman kidnapped from Mannar home; husband suspects gold smugglers

Alappuzha: In a horrific development a young housewife was abducted from her home at Mannar in south Kerala shortly after midnight by a gang which has likely links with a gold smuggling racket.

The woman named Bindu (32) had returned from the Middle East only four days ago. The abduction happened at Kurattikkad locality in Alappuzha district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Her family members were injured as they resisted the kidnapping attempt.

Her relatives stated she was likely under the watch of the gang as she returned to her native place.

According to her family, Bindhu had received some phone calls the other day asking whether she had any gold with her. When she denied, the anonymous callers cut the phone call, they said adding that two people were also found moving under suspicious circumstances near the house after Bindhu reached from abroad.

The needle of suspicion points to a smuggling racket as Bindu's husband Binoy claimed the visitors had asked about gold.

Bindu told them no one had handed over gold, Binoy said.

"We have been based in the Gulf since the last 7 years. This is the first time we had to face such an ordeal," he added.

Bindhu was working in a supermarket in the Gulf.

"We have registered a case in this regard and investigation is on. As per the preliminary information, issues related to gold smuggling was suspected behind the kidnapping," a police officer told PTI.

He also said police could not divulge any other details at this stage of probe.

Mannar is in the Chengannur taluk of Alappuzha district on the road linking Thiruvalla to Mavelikkara.